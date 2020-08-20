Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Why Women Kill’

Why Women Kill will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Friday September 11th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Why Women Kill is an anthology series that examines how the roles of women have changed over the decades, but how their reaction to betrayal… has not. The first season details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s, a socialite in the ’80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The drama series, which has been renewed for a second season, is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios and stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and Katie Finneran.

