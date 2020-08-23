Alibi Acquires UK Rights To ‘Hudson & Rex’

UKTV’s Alibi channel has secured the UK rights to Canadian drama series Hudson & Rex after striking a deal with international distributor Beta Film. The deal was brokered by UKTV’s Acquisitions Manager Charlie Charalambous.

Hudson & Rex revolves around the special partnership between the dedicated detective Charlie Hudson and his extraordinary former K9 dog Rex. From kidnapping, homicide and hostage situations, to fraud and corruption in high places, Charlie, Rex and their team are a force to be reckoned with.

The drama series, which is the first English-language adaptation of the highly successful European format Rex, A Cop’s Best Friend, is produced by Shaftesbury and Pope Productions in association with Citytv and Beta Film and stars John Reardon and German shepherd Diesel vom Burgimwald. Canadian broadcaster Citytv recently renewed the series for a third season. It is expected to premiere on Alibi later this year.

Check out the trailer for Hudson & Rex below: