Acorn TV Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Sounds’

The Sounds will receive its UK premiere on Acorn TV on Thursday September 3rd, when the show’s first two episodes will be available to stream.

New episodes will continue to be made available to Acorn TV subscribers every Monday, through to the season finale on October 12th.

The Sounds is set against the stunning backdrop of New Zealand’s South Island and the exotic landscape of Marlborough Sounds. When Maggie and Tom Cabbott move to the town of Pelorus to escape the oppressive influence of Tom’s family, they plan to start a new business venture that will reinvigorate the local economy and set them on a new life path. But when Tom disappears, unsettling facts about him soon come to light, and the search brings long-buried wounds to the surface.

As Maggie struggles to navigate the escalating events, it becomes clear that in this small, seemingly close-knit community, nothing and no one is quite what they seem. The drama series is produced by South Pacific Pictures and Shaftesbury and stars Rachelle Lefevre (Proven Innocent), Matt Whelan (The Luminaries), Matt Nable (Arrow), Emily Piggford (The Girlfriend Experience), Peter Elliott (Tarzan), Anna-Maree Thomas (The Brokenwood Mysteries), Vanessa Rare (Last Man Standing), Tandi Wright (The Returned), Morgana O’Reilly (Wentworth), Tainui Tukiwaho, John Bach (Jack Irish), Josh McKenzie (The New Legends Of Monkey), Adam Brown (The Hobbit), Emma Fenton (Filthy Rich), and Sara Wiseman (Rake).

Check out the trailer below:

