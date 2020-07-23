W4Free Inks Signature Entertainment Deal For ‘Muriel’s Wedding’, ‘Contender’ & More

AVOD service W4Free has inked a deal with Signature Entertainment for a package of 80 movies and miniseries. Under the terms of the deal, the titles will be made available on W4Free as of next month.

Titles covered by the deal include: Muriel’s Wedding, Contender, Pandemic, Angriest Man In Brooklyn, The Heist, Barely Lethal, Black Or White, Wakefield and The Professor. This deal comes after W4Free acquired over 100 films from Kaleidoscope, Platform Entertainment, The Film Consortium and Icon Film Distribution back in June.

“Since our launch last November, we have been pleased with the growth in users on the platform. However, we could not have anticipated that we would experience a pandemic that would see millions of home-bound viewers discovering our service”, said Chris Sharp, Chairman of W4Free. “These licensing deals bring a high level of quality to w4free and ensure there is always something exceptional to watch for free, whenever and where ever viewers chose to watch.”