UKTV’s Alibi Channel Acquires UK Rights To ‘Tommy’, ‘Evil’ & ‘Why Women Kill’

UKTV’s Alibi channel has sealed a bumper deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group for UK rights to Tommy, Evil, and Why Women Kill. The deal was brokered by UKTV’s Head of Acquisitions Emma Sparks and ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group’s Matt Downer. All three series are expected to premiere on Alibi later this year.

Tommy follows Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political, and national security issues that converge with enforcing the law. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Atelier Paul Attanasio and Amblin Partners and stars Edie Falco, Adelaide Clemens, Joseph Lyle Taylor, Michael Chernus, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Russell G. Jones, Vladimir Caamaño and Thomas Sadoski. CBS cancelled Tommy after one season.

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. The drama series, which has been renewed for a second season, is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

Why Women Kill is an anthology series that examines how the roles of women have changed over the decades, but how their reaction to betrayal… has not. The first season details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s, a socialite in the ’80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. Season two will follow a new set of characters dealing with acts of betrayal. The drama series, which has been renewed for a second season, is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios and stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and Katie Finneran.

This significant deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group quadruples the number of first run U.S. acquisitions on Alibi. Before now, their current slate included only one first run U.S. acquisition: ABC’s Stumptown. “It is a very exciting time for acquisitions at UKTV, and to be able to work with ViacomCBS on this great collection of content is just the beginning”, said UKTV’s Head of Acquisitions Emma Sparks. “Evil, Why Women Kill and Tommy are brilliant additions to the slate of shows we have acquired for Alibi this year.”

“These shows are a great addition to the Alibi schedule, each series will hopefully give viewers a little escapism – from the brilliance of Edie Falco in Tommy to the dark comedy of Why Women Kill, and the mystery of Evil”, commented Alibi Channel Director Emma Ayech. “These series continue to build the quality and breadth of drama that audiences can find on Alibi, perfectly complementing the British and US dramas, and UKTV Originals we’ve had on Alibi this year.”

While Barry Chamberlain, President of International Sales for ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, added: “These series have all the best elements of ViacomCBS’s world-class programming, including dynamic casts, big characters and compelling stories told by the top producers in the industry. As the most comprehensive supplier of Hollywood content to the world, ViacomCBS is in a unique position to provide U.K. broadcasters with stable and consistent programming that will help grow audiences for years to come.”