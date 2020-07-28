Sky Witness Acquires UK Rights To ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ & ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

Sky is bringing the spin-offs of two of their existing acquisitions to the UK. Sky Witness has secured the UK rights to Fox’s 9-1-1 spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star and CBS’ FBI spin-off FBI: Most Wanted. Both series will premiere on the channel next month.

9-1-1: Lone Star follows Owen Strand who was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K., takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew.

On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world – one that could very well end his life. The drama series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva and Julian Works. Fox recently renewed the series for a second season.

FBI: Most Wanted follows the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. The drama series is produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios and stars Julian McMahon, Roxy Sternberg, Nathaniel Arcand, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Kellan Lutz. CBS has renewed the series for a second season.

At Sky Witness 9-1-1: Lone Star and FBI: Most Wanted join a sale of first run U.S. acquisitions that also includes: ABC’s For Life, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie and Station 19; CBS’ Blue Bloods and FBI; Fox’s 9-1-1; and NBC’s Blindspot, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution handles global sales for 9-1-1: Lone Star, while ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group handles global sales for FBI: Most Wanted.