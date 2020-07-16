Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 3

The third season of S.W.A.T. will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Sunday July 26th at 9pm, it has been announced.

S.W.A.T. tells the story of former Marine Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a locally born S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. The drama series, which is based on the 1970s television series and feature film, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios and stars Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit and Amy Farrington.

In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Fire In The Sky, the SWAT team works with Lieutenant Piper Lynch (Amy Farrington), a senior LAPD Hollywood Division officer, when the mayor assigns her to oversee city departments joining forces to stop a serial bomber using drones as detonation devices. Also, just as Hondo settles into legal guardianship of his teen charge, Darryl (Deshae Frost) , his home life becomes more complicated when his estranged father (Obba Babatundé) unexpectedly moves in.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.