Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘MacGyver’ Season 4

The fourth season of MacGyver will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Sunday July 26th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Described as a re-imagining of the television series of the same name, MacGyver follows a 20-something MacGyver as he creates a clandestine organization where he uses his knack for solving problems in unconventional ways to help prevent disasters from happening. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and stars Lucas Till, Justin Hires, Tristin Mays, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick.

In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled Fire + Ashes + Legacy = Phoenix, ex-MI6 agent Russ Taylor (Henry Ian Cusick) recruits former Phoenix Foundation members Mac, Riley, Bozer, Matty and Desi to hunt down a bioweapon that’s planned to be used by a mysterious organization for a devastating attack on a major U.S. city. Xander Berkeley, Emmanuelle Vaugier, Camille Mana and Leonardo Nam guest star. David Straiton directed the episode from a script by Terry Matalas.

