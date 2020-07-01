Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Condor’ Season 2

The second season of Condor will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Wednesday July 15th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Condor follows Joe Turner, a young CIA analyst who stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions. Under pressure after what he’s learned gets his entire office killed, Joe will be forced to redefine who he is and what he’s capable of in order to discover the truth.

The drama series is produced by MGM Television and Skydance Television and stars Max Irons, William Hurt, Leem Lubany, Angel Bonanni, Kristen Hager, with Mira Sorvino and Bob Balaban. Brendan Fraser guest stars. It is based on both the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady and screenplay Three Days Of The Condor by Lorenzo Semple Jr. and David Rayfiel. The series was developed for television by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg. Jason Smilovic serves as the showrunner and executive producer.

