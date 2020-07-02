Sky One Acquires UK Rights To ‘Prodigal Son’

Prodigal Son is coming to the UK. Sky One has acquired the UK rights to Fox’s drama series starring Michael Sheen and Tom Payne after striking a deal with international distributor Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. The series is expected to premiere later this month.

Prodigal Son follows Malcolm Bright, a psychologist who has a gift for understanding how serial killers think, because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” Bright is the best criminal psychologist around and murder is the family business.

He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes for his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective Gil Arroyo, all while dealing with his manipulative mother, Jessica Whitly, his seemingly normal sister, Ainsley Whitly and a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son. The drama series, which was created by Chris Fedak & Sam Sklaver, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment and stars Michael Sheen, Tom Payne, Lou Diamond Phillips, Bellamy Young, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts and Keiko Agena. Fox recently renewed the series for a second season.

Check out the trailer below: