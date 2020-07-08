Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Our Cartoon President’ Season 3

The third season of Our Cartoon President will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Tuesday July 21st at 9:35pm, it has been announced.

Our Cartoon President follows the tru-ish misadventures of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his merry band of advisors and family members. The comedy series is produced by CBS Television Studios and features the voices of Tim Robinson, Jack McBrayer, William Sadler, James Adomian, Griffin Newman, Matt Rogers, Zach Cherry, Ziwe Fumudoh, Emily Lynne, Gabriel Gundacker and Jeff Bergman.

Season three dives into a momentous election year to explore the critical question of who could be the next Cartoon President. From the Iowa caucuses and the Democratic campaigns to the impeachment inquiry, the cartoon universe will expand to include more political heavyweights, media personalities, international leaders, notable billionaires and perhaps one or two nefarious dictators.

