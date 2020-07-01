Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Miracle Workers’ Season 2

The second season of Miracle Workers will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Monday July 13th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Simon Rich, Miracle Workers is an anthology series. The first season followed Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers, while Craig’s boss, God, has pretty much checked out to focus on petty hobbies. The comedy series is produced by Broadway Video and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope.

The show’s second season, subtitled Dark Ages, centers upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance. The cast are returning in new roles and facing new challenges. The executive producers are Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Katy Jenson, Simon Rich, Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.

