Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Lovecraft Country’

Lovecraft Country will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Monday August 17th (time-slot TBC), it has been announced.

Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia and his uncle George on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose. Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

The ten episode series is produced by afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael Kenneth Williams, Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith and Tony Goldwyn. The executive producers are Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim and David Knoller.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.