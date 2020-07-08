Sky Acquires UK Rights To ‘For Life’; Extends Licensing Agreement For ‘S.W.A.T.’, ‘The Blacklist’ & ‘The Good Doctor’

Sky has secured the UK rights to ABC’s drama series For Life after striking a wide-ranging deal with international distributor Sony Pictures Television. The series will air on Sky Witness. No word just yet on a premiere date.

For Life follows Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife and daughter – and reclaim the life that was stolen from him.

The drama series, which is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios and stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Glen Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell. ABC recently renewed the series for a second season.

This wide-ranging deal with Sony Pictures Television also includes extensions to Sky’s existing licensing agreements for S.W.A.T., The Blacklist and The Good Doctor. S.W.A.T. and The Blacklist air on Sky One, while The Good Doctor airs on Sky Witness.

It also includes an extension to the film deal with the studio, meaning all new and future Sony Pictures Entertainment feature films will be available on Sky Cinema. Sky will also have access to Sony’s extensive feature film library. “We’re delighted that this latest deal with Sony Pictures means Sky customers across Europe will have access to even more of the content they love all in one place on Sky Q alongside Discovery, HBO, Netflix and Showtime, the best sport in Europe and our award-winning originals”, said Stephen Van Rooyen, Sky’s Chief Executive Officer for UK & Europe.

While Mark Young, Sony Pictures Television’s Regional Executive Vice President for Western Europe, added: “We are delighted to extend our special relationship with Sky through this new and improved Movie and TV series deal. The industry is going through a dynamic and challenging time and our continued partnership is a tremendous way to present the full power of our library, in conjunction with our most popular titles, to Sky customers across Europe.”

Check out the trailer for For Life below: