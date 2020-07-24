Shyko Amos & Aude Legastelois-Bidé Exit BBC One’s ‘Death In Paradise’

Death In Paradise is losing two main cast members. Shyko Amos and Aude Legastelois-Bidé are exiting BBC One’s Caribbean-set murder mystery series ahead of its tenth season.

They joined Death In Paradise back in 2018 and starred in the eighth and ninth seasons of the show. Shyko Amos played Ruby Patterson, while Aude Legastelois-Bidé played Detective Sergeant Madeleine Dumas.

They are the latest cast members to exit the series since it launched in 2011. Original series lead Ben Miller was the first to exit in 2014, and was later followed by Gary Carr in 2014, Sara Martins in 2015, Kris Marshall in 2017, Danny John Jules in 2018, and Ardal O’Hanlon in 2019.

Death In Paradise was created by Robert Thorogood and follows a British detective and his local police team as they investigate crimes on the tropical island of Saint Marie. The drama series is produced by Red Planet Pictures and stars Ralf Little, Tobi Bakare, Elizabeth Bourgine and Don Warrington. Production on the show’s tenth season is now underway on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe – making it one of the first BBC single camera dramas to start filming since lockdown.