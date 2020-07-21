Netflix UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘Cobra Kai’

The first two seasons of Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai will premiere on Netflix UK on Friday August 28th, it has been announced.

Cobra Kai picks up thirty years after The Karate Kid and follows a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence as he seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso, who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi. The series is produced by Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and sees original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso.

In season two, when a new rivalry between opposing dojos is born in the aftermath of Cobra Kai’s controversial win at the All Valley Championships, Daniel realizes his next countermove is to open his own karate training school called Miyagi-Do, in honor of his mentor Mr. Miyagi. What was once a personal feud between Daniel and Johnny escalates beyond their differences to engulf their students, who as teenagers, are already challenged to figure out who they are and who they want to be. Which path will they follow – Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do?

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.