Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Dirty John’ Season 2

The second season of Dirty John, subtitled The Betty Broderick Story, will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Friday August 14th, it has been announced.

Dirty John is an anthology series following an epic true tale of love gone wrong. The show’s first season told the story Debra Newell. Season two explores the story of Betty Broderick – a story that spans the 1960s to the ’80s, through the breakdown of a marriage that Oprah deemed one of “America’s messiest divorces” even before it ended in double homicide. The drama series is produced by UCP and stars Amanda Peet and Christian Slater.

Betty Broderick was the perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother. Married to her handsome college boyfriend Dan, Betty charms everyone she meets. After years of sacrifice and suffering while supporting Dan through both medical and law school until he exploded into the San Diego legal community as a superstar, Betty is finally enjoying the fruits of their labors. That is, until Dan hires Linda, a bright, beautiful young woman without baggage with whom he can happily forget the struggles of his past. Betty’s attempts to fight back and enraged refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity. And Dan’s cold confidence blinds him to the bear he has created, and won’t stop poking … until it’s too late.

