NENT Studios UK Sells For ‘For Life’ Into Australia, Slovenia & France

Several months after landing international distribution rights to the series, NENT Studios UK has lined up a number of sales for Norwegian drama series For Life with SBS in Australia, Pro Plus in Slovenia, and Canal Plus in France. They have also licensed Swedish political thriller The Inner Circle to SBS.

Commissioned by Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, For Life tells the story of Victoria Woll a hardened National Crime Service investigator, across two different timelines: in the present, where it’s her job to solve cases and put criminals behind bars, and in the future, where she is in prison.

Every episode will feature a present-day, exciting standalone case as its main story, along with new pieces to the continuing puzzle that is Victoria and why she is fighting for her freedom a few years down the line. The eight episode series, which was created by Gjermund S. Eriksen, is produced by Monster and stars Tone Mostraum, Iselin Shumba, Ingar Helge Gimle, Judy Karanja, Hallvard Holmen, Vidar Sandem and Mattis Herman Nyquist. DRG and the Norwegian Film Institute are providing investment.

“With its intriguing premise, lightness of touch and sharp, topical storylines, ‘For Life’ is a distinctive, new style of police procedural, far removed from the dark crime series associated with the traditional Nordic Noir genre”, said Elin Thomas, Executive Vice-President of Sales for NENT Studios UK. “We are delighted to bring something new to the international market and to have locked-in these initial pre-sales with SBS, Pro Plus and Canal Plus. With episodes now delivering, the series is starting to gain further traction from buyers excited by a refreshing approach to the popular episodic crime universe.”