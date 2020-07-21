‘Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Loses UK Broadcaster As E4 Drops ABC Series

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. has lost its UK broadcaster. E4 has opted not to pick up the seventh and final season of the ABC series from international distributor Disney Media Distribution, TVWise has confirmed. Rumours that the series would not be returning to E4 have been circulating for weeks.

The recent launch of Disney+ on this side of the pond has led to speculation that the series may land on the streaming service, but TVWise understands that there are no immediate plans for them to make the show’s final season available on this side of the pond. In fact, at present even season six is not yet available to stream on Disney+.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. follows the daily activities of the intelligence agency knows as Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement Logistic Division (S.H.I.E.L.D.). The drama series is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television and stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.

Channel 4 originally acquired Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. for the main channel back in 2013. The first two seasons aired on the main channel, with seasons three through six airing on sister channel E4. The first six seasons of the series are also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video UK. As with Disney+, now that C4 is out of the picture it is unclear if Amazon will step up to secure first window rights.