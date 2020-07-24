Joséphine Jobert Returning To ‘Death In Paradise’ For Season 10

Fresh off of news that Shyko Amos and Aude Legastelois-Bidé are exiting the series, Joséphine Jobert is set to return to Death In Paradise for its upcoming tenth season. Jobert played Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell for four seasons before exiting during the show’s eighth season.

Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly. Tahj Miles is also joining the cast for season ten. He will play 18-year-old petty criminal Marlon Pryce. When he runs into JP, his life takes an unexpected turn and he finds himself looking at a very different future to the one he expected.

Death In Paradise was created by Robert Thorogood and follows a British detective and his local police team as they investigate crimes on the tropical island of Saint Marie. The drama series is produced by Red Planet Pictures and stars Ralf Little, Tobi Bakare, Elizabeth Bourgine and Don Warrington. Jim Poyser is the series producer. Production on the show’s tenth season is now underway on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe – making it one of the first BBC single camera dramas to start filming since lockdown.

In season ten, Neville realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature. But is Neville really built for a life in the tropics? And is a romantic relationship ever going to be possible for him? The arrival of twins is the least of JP’s challenges as he finds Marlon – and some shocking developments at work – testing him to his limits. Selwyn’s frustrations with his new detective take a back seat when he finds himself in the firing line and Catherine’s life is turned upside down when the death of a friend pulls her into grave danger.

“We are delighted to be able to start filming and can’t wait to celebrate our tenth series with our audience. It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville”, said executive producer Tim Key. “And we are very happy to welcome Tahj Miles to the show. Marlon is going to make real waves once he arrives in Saint Marie. We’ve got some real treats for our long-term viewers as the series progresses – including some major surprises and the possibility of another returning face or two. We are determined to make this our biggest and best series yet and can’t wait to take our viewers back to Saint Marie in 2021.”