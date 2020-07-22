ITV2 Sets UK Return Date For ‘Superstore’ Season 5

Superstore will return to ITV2 to finish airing its fifth season from Tuesday August 4th at 8pm with a double-bill, and will then continue to air on weekdays in the same time-slot, it has been announced.

Created by Justin Spitzer, Superstore follows a group of employees at a big-box store and explores the examination of love, friendship and the beauty of everyday moments. The comedy series is produced by Universal Television and stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nichole Bloom and Nico Santos.

In the next new episode, titled Lady Boss, after Cloud 9’s acquisition, Amy struggles to contact the store’s new parent company, Sandra enlists Garrett and Dina’s help to stand up to Carol, and Glenn wrestles with a big career decision. Meanwhile, a new Cloud 9 clothing line gives Jonah an opportunity to take up the cause of gender equality. NBC has renewed the series for a sixth season, though it is not immediately clear when it will enter production due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.