It’s Official: BBC One Orders Nancy Mitford Adaptation ‘The Pursuit Of Love’

Months after word of the project first leaked, BBC One has confirmed that they have ordered The Pursuit Of Love – a three-part adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel of the same name. Lily James and Emily Beecham are attached to star.

The Pursuit of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship. Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett (Lily James) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham).

Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart.

Rounding out the cast is Dominic West (The Affair, Les Misérables), Dolly Wells (Dracula, Doll & Em), Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Sherlock), Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, The Sense of an Ending), Beattie Edmondson (Josh, Patrick), Assaad Bouab (Messiah, Call My Agent), Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful, Star Trek: Discovery) as Alfred Wincham and Freddie Fox (White House Farm, The Crown).

Emily Mortimer penned the scripts and will also direct the adaptation, which is set up at Open Book and Moonage Pictures. Rhonda Smith is the series producer. Charles Collier, Matthew Read and Frith Tiplady are the executive producers. It is now being filmed primarily around the Bristol and Bath area. BBC Studios is handlong global sales.

“I’ve always loved Nancy Mitford so when I was asked to adapt ‘The Pursuit of Love’ it was impossible to say no. It’s an outrageously funny and honest story, whose central character – the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett – still reads as a radical”. Emily Mortimer said in a statement. “I feel privileged to be directing this show and working with the brilliant teams at Open Book, Moonage Pictures, Amazon and the BBC. ”

While the BBC’s Controller of Drama Piers Wenger, who commissioned the adaptation alongside the BBC’s Director of Content Charlotte Moore, added: “Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s masterpiece will introduce The Pursuit of Love to a new generation of fans. We are indebted to Emily, producers Moonage Pictures and Open Book and to the series’ glittering cast, led by Dominic West and Lily James, for their commitment to bringing this treasured novel to life”.