FOX UK Releases Trailer For ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 6

FOX UK has released the trailer for the sixth season of NCIS: New Orleans, which is set to premiere on Friday July 17th at 9pm.

NCIS: New Orleans is set in the NCIS New Orleans field office, which handles cases from Pensacola through Mississippi and Louisiana to the Texas panhandle. The drama is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Scott Bakula, CCH Pounder, Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl Mitchell and Necar Zadegan.

In the opening episode of the show’s sixth season, titled Judgement Call, Pride must cut his vacation short when Hannah is suspended for breaking protocol during a joint investigation with the FBI. James Hayman directed the episode from a script by Christopher Silber. CBS recently renewed NCIS: New Orleans for a seventh season.

Check out the trailer below: