FOX Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale

The “finale” of The Walking Dead season 10 will receive its UK premiere on FOX UK on Monday October 5th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on the graphic novel series by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead tells the story of the months and years after a zombie apocalypse and follows a group of survivors who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The drama series is produced by AMC Studios and stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Alanna Masterson, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

No word just yet on plot details for this episode. While this episode was originally envisioned as the season finale, AMC recently announced that as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic the show’s eleventh season would not be ready for a late 2020 premiere and they were instead “super-sizing” season ten. A further six episodes have been ordered for this season, which will air at some point in 2021.

