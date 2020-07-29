E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Batwoman’ Crossover Episode ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Two’

The second episode from the Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover event is (finally) getting a UK broadcast. E4 has announced that theyuwill air the Batwoman episode ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Two’ on Sunday August 9th at 9pm.

Batwoman tells the story of Kate Kane, who, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman. She is an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope. The drama series, which is based on the DC character, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Ruby Rose, Rachel Skarsten, Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Meagan Tandy and Elizabeth Anweis. The executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter.

In Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Two the group uses Ray’s (guest star Brandon Routh) invention to track new recruits to help save the universe. The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Iris (guest star Candice Patton), Clark (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (guest star Elizabeth Tulloch) in search of a mysterious Kryptonian, while Kate (Ruby Rose) and Kara (guest star Melissa Benoist) head out to find Bruce Wayne (guest star Kevin Conroy). In addition, Mia (guest star Katherine McNamara) challenges Sara (guest star Caity Lotz), Rory (guest star Dominic Purcell) discovers a hidden talent, and Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) returns. The other four Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover episodes previously aired on Sky One as part of their broadcasts of Arrow, DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.