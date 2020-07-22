Channel 5 Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Deceived’

The Deceived will premiere on Channel 5 on Monday August 3rd at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Deceived is described as having as “sinister narrative of lust, manipulation and betrayal”. It follows English student Ophelia, who falls in love with her married lecturer, seeing in him all the answers to her needs. When their affair results in a shocking and tragic death, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind.

The four-part drama, which was penned by Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer, is being produced by New Pictures and stars Emily Reid (Belgravia), Emmett J. Scanlan (The Fall), Catherine Walker (Versailles). Eleanor Methven (Little Women), Ian McElhinney (The Fall), Shelley Conn (Liar) and Dempsey Bovell (Patrick Melrose). Imogen O’Sullivan is the series producer, while Victoria helmer Chloe Thomas is the director. The executive producers are Charlie Hampton, Charlie Pattinson, Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.