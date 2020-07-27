Channel 4 Renews Anthology Series ‘I Am’ For Second Season

Channel 4 has renewed Dominic Savage’s anthology series I Am for a second season. Three episodes have been ordered for season two – matching the size of the order for the show’s first season. Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster) and Ashley Walters (Bulletproof) are set to star in one of the new episodes.

I Am is an anthology series exploring contemporary female experiences and themes, including trust, relationships and mental health. Each episode is being developed and written by Savage in collaboration with the leading actor – for whom, in each case, the story will have personal resonance.

The anthology series, which has earned a slew of award nominations, was created by Dominic Savage and is produced by Me+You Productions. Me+You Productions’ co-founder Krishnendu Majumdar is the producer. Richard Yee and Dominic Savage are the executive producers. Production is set to get underway next month.

“I’m delighted to be involved in the next series of I Am. Dominic always tells important stories with great sensitivity and the process so far has been wonderfully collaborative and open which is something I thrive on”, Suranne Jones said. “I can’t wait to make what will be a very personal and thought-provoking piece and I’m thrilled to be telling this story with Ashley. I hope it really speaks to people and helps continue the important discussions around mental health.”

“I am looking forward greatly to making another series of female led stories with such amazing and incredibly talented actors, starting with Suranne”, commented Dominic Savage. “It is a privilege to be telling such personal and important stories in this unique and collaborative way. These will be inspirational, relatable, and truthful tales of courage and hope, that shine a light on the difficult and challenging aspects of all of our lives.”

While Channel 4’s Head of Drama Caroline Hollick, who, alongside Channel 4’s Head of Development Gemma Boswell, is overseeing the series for the broadcaster, added: “We are utterly delighted to bring back this groundbreaking series. Suranne and Dominic have created a truly iconic, heart-rending character in ‘Victoria’, and I cannot wait to see how their extraordinary creative vision unfolds on-screen.”