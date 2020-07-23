BritBox UK Orders ‘A Spy Among Friends’, ‘The Beast Must Die’, ‘Crime’, & ‘Magpie Murders’

Britbox UK has set their first four scripted originals. The streaming service has ordered dramas A Spy Among Friends, The Best Must Die, Crime, and Magpie Murders.

A Spy Among Friends is a limited series adaptation of the book about MI6 double agent Kim Philby by Ben McIntyre. It is being produced by ITV Studios. Patrick Spence (The Fall) will executive produce. Few details are available at the present time.

The Beast Must Die is based on the novel by Nicholas Blake and tells the story of a grieving mother who infiltrates the life of the man she believes killed her son. The five-part drama is being produced New Regency Television and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free and stars Cush Jumbo, Billy Howle, Nathaniel Parker and Jared Harris. Sarada McDermott is the series producer, while Dome Karukoski is attached to direct. The executive producers are Ed Rubin, Emma Broughton, Marina Brackenbury. David W. Zucker, Nathaniel Parker and Gaby Chiappe.

Crime follows Detective Inspector Ray Lennox, who is investigating the disappearance of a schoolgirl while battling his own personal demons. The six-part series is based on the Irvine Welsh novel, and is being penned by Walsh and Dean Cavanagh. Dougray Scott is attached to star in the lead role. Buccaneer Media is producing, with Irvine Welsh, Dean Cavanagh, Richard Tulk-Hart and James Strong serving as executive producers. Tony Wood and Dougray Scott are the producers. Broadchurch helmer James Strong is directing. Cineflix Rights will handle global sales.

Magpie Murders revolves around the character Susan Ryeland, an editor who is given an unfinished manuscript of author Alan Conway’s latest novel, but has little idea it will change her life. It is based on the novel by Anthony Horowitz and is being produced by Eleventh Hour Films. PBS Masterpiece is co-producing for the U.S. market. Jill Green and Anthony Horowitz will serve as executive producers.

“BritBox Originals need to be bold, bingeable and distinctively British”, said Reemah Sakaan, Group Director of ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer for BritBox Global. “Creating this exceptional roll call of talent, stories and productions in our first drama slate to add exclusively to the treasure trove of BritBox boxsets from every UK PSB is something no one else can do, we can’t wait to bring them to subscribers.”

While Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television who leads BritBox UK Originals, added: ‘BritBox stands for the best of British and with this high calibre slate of Original Drama commissions, we are bringing the very best of UK creative talent to a UK streamer for the first time.’