BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Semi-Detached’

Semi-Detached will premiere on BBC Two on Thursday August 6th at 10:05pm, it has been announced.

Semi-Detached is a real-time comedy that follows a perennial loser called Stuartas his life goes down the pan in a suburban cul-de-sac. The comedy series, which was created by David Crow and Oliver Maltman, is produced by Happy Tramp North and stars Lee Mack, Ellie White, Neil Fitzmaurice, Clive Russell, Samantha Spiro, Sarah Hoare and Patrick Baladi.

Neil Webster is the executive producer, while Ben Palmer is the director. Self-Detached was commissioned by BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland and the BBC’s Controller of Comedy Commissioning Shane Allen. “David Crow and Oliver Maltman have not only written the funniest scripts I have ever read, they’ve also effortlessly managed to make the whole series play out in real time”, Webster said. “And with an incredibly funny cast headed up by Lee Mack, we’re confident that Semi-Detached is going to be a genuinely laugh out loud series. Or your money back.”

