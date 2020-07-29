BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Mandy’

Mandy will premiere on BBC Two on Thursday August 13th at 9:30pm, it has been announced.

Mandy tells the story of the titular character, a woman with dreams. Big dreams. Most of all she dreams of breeding Doberman Pinchers. But there are hurdles to overcome before that dream can become a reality. So, in this series we’ll see her go on a health kick, rent out her small back room on Airbnb and attempt a series of short-lived jobs in the modern gig economy.

The comedy series is produced by BBC Studios and stars Diane Morgan as Mandy. Michelle Greenidge (After Life, Code 404) also stars as Lola, Mandy’s friend and confidante in the local nail bar. In addition to starring, Morgan penned the scripts and directed. Sam Ward is the series producer, while Ben Caudell is the executive producer. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Alex Moody.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.