BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Harlots’

Harlots will premiere on BBC Two on Wednesday August 5th at 9pm, with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Harlots follows Margaret Wells and her daughters, as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner. When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley, a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret will fight back, even if it means putting her family at risk.

The drama series is produced by ITV Studios label Monumental Pictures and stars Samantha Morton (Cider With Rosie), Lesley Manville (Maleficent) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey). Harlots was penned by Viceroy’s House scribe Moira Buffini and is based on an original idea by Buffini and Alison Newman. The executive producers are Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, Alison Carpenter, Moira Buffini and Alison Newman.

