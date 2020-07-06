BBC Two Import ‘Vienna Blood’ Renewed For Second Season

BBC Two import Vienna Blood has been renewed for a second season by originating broadcasters ORF in Austria and ZDF in Germany. Three feature length episodes have been ordered for the show’s second season. BBC Two will once again serve as the UK broadcaster for season two, which is expected to air in 2021.

Vienna Blood is set in 1900s Vienna and follows Max Liebermann, a brilliant young English doctor, studying under the famed psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud. When Max comes into contact with Oskar Rheinhardt, an Austrian Detective Inspector struggling with a strange case, he offers his assistance. Max’s extraordinary skills of perception and forensics, and his deep understanding of human behaviour and deviance, help Oskar solve some of Vienna’s most mysterious and deadly cases.

The drama series, which is penned by Sherlock scribe Steve Thompson and is based on the Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis, is produced by Endor Productions and MR Film and stars Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game) and Juergen Maurer. Robert Dornhelm will direct the second season. The producers are Oliver Auspitz and Andreas Kamm for MR Film, and Hilary Bevan Jones and Jez Swimer for Endor. The executive producers are Steve Thompson, Carlo Dusi, and Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, with assistance from Development Executive Sally Rowberry. Production on season two is set to begin in August on location in Vienna. It will be filmed in English. Red Arrow Studios International handles global sales.

“Vienna proved to be wonderful to film in and we are delighted that the city has opened up again following the Coronavirus shutdown so that we can film there late summer”, said Endor Productions’ Hilary Bevan Jones. “Steve Thompson has written three more compelling stories, all inspired by Frank Tallis’ gripping Liebermann novels. And we are delighted to have Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer again heading a fantastic international cast as well as Robert Dornhelm returning with his singular directorial vision.”

While MR Film’s Oliver Auspitz and Andreas Kamm aded: “All of us at MR Film are just delighted by the success of ‘Vienna Blood’. To get such great engagement from viewers around the world is fantastic and we can’t wait to get started on the production of Season Two here in Vienna. Of course, ensuring the safety of our cast and crew is of paramount importance to us, and we are working with professional safety experts and officials to ensure that we adhere to every safety guideline and protocol, both on set and on location.”