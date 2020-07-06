BBC Two & BBC Scotland Renew ‘Guilt’ For Second Season

BBC Two and BBC Scotland have renewed Guilt for a second season. Four episodes have been ordered for the show’s second season, which is expected to air in 2021.

Guilt was created by created by Neil Forsyth. The first season starred Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives as two disparate brothers, united by guilt when they accidentally run over and kill an old man on a darkened street. The cast also included Emun Elliot, Bill Paterson, Sian Brooke, Ruth Bradley and Ellie Haddington.

The drama series is produced by Expectation and Happy Tramp North. Casting for the show’s second season will be announced at a later date. The executive producers are Neil Webster for Happy Tramp North and Nerys Evans for Expectation. “Neil set a high bar with his fantastic scripts on series one, so I’m really excited to hear the new twists and turns he has in store for series two”, said Nerys Evans, Creative Director of Comedy for Expectation.

“Neil Forsyth’s Guilt was a dark gem in last year’s schedules and I am delighted that the team are returning for a new series”, commented BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland, who commissioned the second season alongside the BBC’s Controller of Comedy Commissioning Shane Allen and BBC Scotland’s Head of Multi-Platform Commissioning Steve Carson. “It was a real treat to have Neil’s sharp writing and the wonderful performances, weaving a brilliant tale of lies, deception and skulduggery. Audiences across the UK await series 2 with relish….”

While Steve Carson added: “Guilt was, without a doubt, one of the highlights of our year on BBC Scotland and we’re thrilled to bring it back for a second series. Neil Forsyth’s ability to marry comedy and drama together and the brilliant cast that brought his scripts to life made for compelling viewing and made Guilt a must-see moment on TV and iPlayer. With guilt finally catching up with the characters at the end of the last series, who knows what direction Neil will take them in the new series?”