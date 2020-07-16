BBC Three Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Fort Salem’

Fort Salem (also known as Motherland: Fort Salem) will receive its UK premiere on BBC Three on Sunday July 26th at 6am, when all ten episodes will be available to stream, it has been announced.

Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons. The drama series, which was created by Eliot Laurence, is produced by Freeform Studios and stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee. Freeform has ordered a second season.

