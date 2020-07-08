BBC Three Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Young Offenders’ Season 3

The third season of The Young Offenders will premiere on BBC Three on Sunday July 19th at 6am, it has been announced.

The Young Offenders follows the coming of age adventures of lovable rogues Conor and Jock as they navigate their awkward teenage years, hatching plans and adventures to help distract from their tough home lives and their inability to stay out of trouble at school. The comedy series, which is a follow up to the feature film of the same name, is produced by Vico Films and stars Alex Murphy, Chris Walley and Hilary Rose.

