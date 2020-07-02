BBC Three Acquires UK Rights To ‘The Fosters’ Spin-Off ‘Good Trouble’ & ‘Fort Salem’

Two Freeform originals are crossing the pond. BBC Three has acquired the UK rights to The Fosters spin-off Good Trouble and supernatural drama Fort Salem (also known as Motherland: Fort Salem) after striking a deal with international distributor Disney Media Distribution.

The deal, which was brokered by the BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks, covers the ten episode first season of Fort Salem and both seasons of Good Trouble. It’s worth noting that the decision to acquire Good Trouble comes despite the fact that parent series The Fosters has never aired in the UK.

Good Trouble follows Callie and Mariana as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles, as Mariana tackles the male-dominated world of tech and Callie faces the harsh realities of the federal legal system clerking for a federal judge. After moving to The Coterie in Downtown Los Angeles, Callie and Mariana realize that living on their own is not all that it’s cracked up to be. Faced with new neighbors, new challenges and, of course, new romances, the sisters must depend on one another to navigate the City of Angels. The drama series stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence.

Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons. The drama series, which was created by Eliot Laurence, is produced by Freeform Studios and stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee. Freeform has ordered a second season.

“Fort Salem is a boldly ambitious series which gives us an exciting new take on witches”, said Sue Deeks, the BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisition. “In contrast, Good Trouble is firmly anchored in a real world of recognisable characters and situations. Both series are incredibly engaging and enjoyable, and capture what it is like to be a young woman starting a new chapter in life, with a new career, a new home and new relationships.”