BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘A Suitable Boy’; Releases First-Look Trailer

A Suitable Boy will premiere on BBC One on Sunday July 26th at 9pm, it has been announced. In addition to announcing the premiere date, BBC One has also released the trailer for the series.

A Suitable Boy tells the story of spirited university student Lata; coming of age in North India in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election. Lata’s mother is determined to find her a husband – a suitable boy – but Lata, torn between family duty and the excitement of romance, embarks on her own, epic journey of love and self-discovery.

Connected to Lata through their siblings’ marriage, the wayward Maan is determined to enjoy life to the full whatever the consequences, much to the concern of his politician father. But could his infatuation with beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai be one step too far? Their stories play out during a tumultuous period for India and reflect the wider conflict between tradition and modernity at the time, as the election looms and the country decides its destiny. The drama series, which was penned by Andrew Davies, is produced by Lookout Point and stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu and Tanya Maniktala. The executive producers are Andrew Davies, Mira Nair, Vikram Seth, Faith Penhale, Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, Lydia Dean Pilcher and Aradhana Seth and Mona Qureshi. The Namesake helmer Mira Nair is directing.

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.