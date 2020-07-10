BBC Acquires ‘Riverdale’ Spin-Off ‘Katy Keene’

The BBC has acquired the UK rights to The CW’s short-lived Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene after striking a deal with international distributor Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. The complete series will be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer on Saturday July 25th. The CW cancelled Katy Keene earlier this week after a single thirteen episode season.

This is the latest major first run U.S. acquisition for the BBC. Just last week, BBC Three inked a deal with Disney Media Distribution for the UK rights to The Fosters spin-off Good Trouble and supernatural drama series Fort Salem (AKA Motherland: Fort Salem). BBC Two also has an output deal with FX Networks giving them UK rights to select current and future FX Originals.

Katy Keene follows fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy, performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and “It Girl” Pepper Smith – as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City… together. Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot, a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president Alexandra, who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory.

She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money – or if she really has any at all. Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria, who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly, who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city – they’ll find long-lasting friendship. The drama series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios and stars Lucy Hale. Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp, Julia Chan, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Hyde, Katherine LaNasa and Zane Holtz.

Check out the BBC’s trailer for Katy Keene below: