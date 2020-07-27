AMC Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6

The sixth season of Fear The Walking Dead will receive its UK premiere on AMC UK on Monday October 12th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Fear The Walking Dead is set at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse – a time when the world was changing rapidly for reasons unknown, before anyone understood exactly what was happening, when life as everyone knew it was upended and altered in ways no one could have ever imagined – and follows three blended families as they attempt to survive the end of the world.

The drama series, which was created by Robert Kirkman & Dave Erickson, is produced by AMC Studios and stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson and Lennie James. Lennie James will be making his directorial debut in season six, joining fellow cast member Colman Domingo, who will be directing his third episode this season.

Check out the trailer below:

