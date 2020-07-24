Amazon Prime Video UK Releases Trailer & Key Art For ‘Truth Seekers’

Amazon Prime Video UK has released the trailer and key art for Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s horror comedy series Truth Seekers, which is set to premiere later this year.

Truth Seekers follows a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

The horror comedy series, which has an order for eight episodes, hails from Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Miles Ketley’s UK based production company Stolen Picture and stars Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, Malcolm McDowell, Samson Kayo, Emma D’Arcy, Susan Wokoma, Julian Barratt, Morgana Robinson, Kate Nash and Kevin Eldon. It is being penned by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz. Jim Field Smith is the director and also executive produces alongside Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Nat Saunders, James Serafinowicz and Miles Ketley. Richard Webb is the series producer, while Sally Broome is the casting director.

Check out the trailer and key art below: