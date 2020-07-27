Amazon Prime Video UK Releases Trailer For ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

Amazon Prime Video UK has released the trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which is set to premiere on Monday October 5th.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will focus on the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

The drama series is produced by AMC Studios and stars star Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella. Natalie Gold, Al Calderon, Scott Adsit and Ted Sutherland guest star. The Walking Dead: World Beyond was co-created by Scott M. Gimple, with Matt Negrete on board as co-creator and showrunner.

Check out the trailer below: