Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

UPDATE, July 27th: Amazon Prime Video UK has now announced that The Walking Dead: World Beyond will receive its UK premiere on Monday October 5th. New episodes will then continue to be made available to UK Prime subscribers every Monday, less than 24 hours after they initially air on AMC in the United States.

UPDATE, March 23rd: As a result of AMC pulling the series from their schedule in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, Amazon Prime Video UK is delaying the UK premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. No word on a new premiere date just yet.

PREVIOUS, March 11th: The Walking Dead: World Beyond will receive its UK premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Monday April 13th, it has been announced

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will focus on the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad. The drama series is produced by AMC Studios and stars star Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella. Natalie Gold, Al Calderon, Scott Adsit and Ted Sutherland guest star.

