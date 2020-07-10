All 4 Acquires FX’s ‘Justified’ In Deal With Sony Pictures Television

In their latest box-set acquisition for All 4, Channel 4 has picked up the streaming rights to all six seasons of the Timothy Olyphant fronted FX drama Justified. Sony Pictures Television handles global sales for the series. It is expected to launch on All 4 later this year.

This is the latest acquisition for All 4. The Channel 4 owned and operated streaming service also recently struck deals with Disney Media Distribution and Sony Pictures Television for the complete series runs of Scrubs, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Seinfeld.

Based on the novels by Elmore Leonard and developed for television by Graham Yost, Justified follows deputy US Marshall Raylan Givens whose unconventional approach to law enforcement sees him transferred from the agency’s field office in Florida to Kentucky. The drama series is produced by FX Productions & Sony Pictures Television and stars Timothy Olyphant, Nick Searcy, Joelle Carter, Jacob Pitts, Erica Tazel, Natalie Zea and Walton Goggins.

Justified had a bit of a troubled history here in the UK. The first four seasons of Justified aired on Channel 5’s digi-net 5USA, however, the company confirmed in January 2014 that they would not be acquiring the final two seasons from international distributor Sony Pictures Television. Sky On-Demand then brought the show’s final two seasons to UK audiences between 2014 and 2015. Spike UK subsequently acquired Justified and aired all six seasons.