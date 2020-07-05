5Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Wentworth Prison’ Season 8

The eighth season of Wentworth Prison will receive its UK premiere on 5Star on Wednesday August 5th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Wentworth Prison is set in the violent dangerous environment of the Wentworth Correctional Centre and follows struggles with inmates and provides insights into their fractious personal lives. The series is produced by FremantleMedia Australia and stars Leah Purcell, Pamela Rabe, Kate Atkinson, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva, Kate Jenkinson, Bernard Curry, Rarriwuy Hick, Susie Porter, Kate Box, Jane Hall, Zoe Terakes, Vivienne Awosoga, Jacquie Brennan and David de Lautour.

The show’s eight season picks up following the events of the season seven finale, in which there was a siege that saw inmates murdered by a corrupt guard, new life born amongst the chaos and a much loved inmate take her final breath, all before the final jaw dropping scene revealing Joan ‘The Freak’ Ferguson is very much alive. Now the prison community is still reeling from the aftermath of the bloody siege with a new leader at the helm and four heritage characters from the original Prisoner series set to enter the compound.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.