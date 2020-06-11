W4Free Acquires ‘Henry V’, ‘The Passion Of The Christ’ & More

AVOD service W4Free has acquired over 100 films after striking deals with Kaleidoscope, Platform Entertainment, The Film Consortium and Icon Film Distribution.

Some of the films covered by these deals include: Henry V, La Vie En Rose, Once, The Passion Of The Christ, Whale Rider, and Waking Ned. The films will be made available to W4Free registered users in the UK over the coming months.

Launched in the UK in 2019, W4Free is an AVOD (advertiser-supported video on demand) platform that features a large selection of feature films, documentaries, sports and news broadcasts – as well as a variety of videos from the lifestyle, comedy and automotive sectors.

“Our goal for W4Free has been to establish the service as a leading provider of free entertainment in and out of the home. With that in mind, and with viewing hours continuing to build aggressively since our launch, these films help us meet some important goals,” said Chris Sharp, Chairman of W4Free. “From family fare to horror to documentary to drama, these additional films include a mix of genres, ranging from well-known classics, award-winning films and some hidden gems. We hope our viewers will enjoy discovering them all.”