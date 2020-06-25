UKTV Original ‘We Hunt Together’ Sells To Showtime

UKTV original series We Hunt Together is heading to the USA. International distributor BBC Studios has sold the Babou Ceesay and Eve Myles fronted crime drama to premium cable network Showtime.

We Hunt Together launched on UKTV’s Alibi channel last month to an audience of 719K viewers. It is Alibi’s second original scripted drama and comes out of a new commissioning model, in which BBC Studios co-commissions scripted dramas that they can then exploit on the international market.

We Hunt Together follows two star-crossed killers who are on the loose with two dysfunctional detectives in hot pursuit. The series begins with the collision of two extraordinary people: Baba, a former child soldier desperate to suppress his predisposition for violence; and Freddy, a magnetic and disarmingly charming free spirit.When Baba rescues Freddy from an attack following a date that has turned sour, something dark is ignited in them both.

Meanwhile, DS Lola Franks and DI Jackson Mendy have to come to terms with their mismatched partnership and polar opposite outlooks on the culpability of the criminal mind as they try to outsmart the killers. The drama series, which was created by Gaby Hull, is produced by BBC Studios and stars Babou Ceesay, Eve Myles, Dipo Ola and Hermione Corfield. Lisa Osborne is the series producer, while Carl Tibbetts and Jon Jones are the directors. The executive producers are Philippa Collie-Cousins, Hilary Salmon, Anne Pivcevic and Esther Springer.

“From the outset our ambition was to tell compelling stories from the best of British talent and I’m thrilled that we have found a partner in Showtime that have embraced the series that Gaby and the team have created”, said Martin Rakusen, Director of Drama Content Partnership for BBC Studios. “After such a positive audience reaction to the series premier in the UK, I’m excited to see the response from Showtime’s audience when it launches in August.”

While UKTV’s Director of Commissioning Richard Watsham added: “I’m delighted that Showtime has picked up We Hunt Together. I am sure they’ll be a fantastic partner for us on this dark, distinctive thriller, which has already gone down brilliantly with Alibi’s audiences in the UK. It’s a testament to the quality that Philippa and the team at BBC Studios have delivered. With more dramas in the pipeline, it’s shaping up to be a powerful partnership.”