StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Ramy’ Season 2; Releases Trailer & Key-Art

The second season of Hulu’s Ramy will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Thursday August 6th, it has been announced.

Ramy follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.

In the show’s second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith. The comedy series is produced by A24 and stars Ramy Youssef, Mahershala Ali, Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, David Merheje, Laith Nakli and Steve Way. Ramy Youssef, Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch co-created the series and serve as executive producers alongside Jerrod Carmichael and A24’s Ravi Nandan.

Check out the trailer and key-art below: