StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘P-Valley’; Releases Trailer & Key Art

P-Valley will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday July 12th, it has been announced. Alongside announcing the premiere date, StarzPlay has also released the trailer and key art for the series.

P-Valley tells the story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors—the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.

The drama series, which was created by Katori Hall and is based on her play Pussy Valley, is produced by Chernin Entertainment and stars Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story), Nicco Annan (This is Us), Shannon Thornton (Power), Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince), Skyler Joy (Ma), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Chicago P.D.), Parker Sawyers (Southside With You), Harriett D. Foy (Elementary), Tyler Lepley (The Haves And The Have Nots) as Diamond, and Dan J. Johnson (Underemployed).

Check out the trailer and key art below: