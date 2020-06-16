StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2

The second season of Doom Patrol will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Thursday July 16th, it has been announced.

Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele, Negative Man aka Larry Trainor, Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief. Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. The drama series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Timothy Dalton, Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero and April Bowlby.

In the show’s second season, the members of Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. There, they will deal with their full-sized feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder, while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), who was glimpsed at the close of Season 1 and whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world. The executive producers are Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Chris Dingess.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.