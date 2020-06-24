Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘FBI’ Season 2

The second season of FBI will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Thursday July 9th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Dick Wolf, FBI is described as a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. These first-class agents bring all their talents, intellect and technical expertise to tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence, in order to keep New York and the country safe.

The drama series, which was created by Dick Wolf, is produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios and Wolf Entertainment and stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonée Noel, Alana de la Garza and John Boyd. In the opening episode of the show’s second season, titled Little Egypt, after a bomb detonates at a restaurant in Queens, the case becomes personal for OA, who grew up eating there. But what initially seems like a terrorist attack reveals itself to be more complex, and OA goes undercover to prevent another incident.

